Support our Troops accepting Halloween candy for Christmas care packages

(WVVA)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - If you have any leftover Halloween candy, or if your kids have had their fill, an organization in the east that makes care packages for our troops would gladly accept any extra candy you have.

It’s also a good time to find discounted candy after the holiday to make a donation.

The Ayden based nonprofit Support our Troops, is already making Christmas packages to send to troops. They can use any candy you may have to include.

Their packages are called “Christmas in a box”, which will deliver the Christmas spirit from home to troops domestically and internationally.

Donations can be dropped off at The Free Will Baptist Cross and Crown Bookstore at 3928 Lee Street in Ayden.

You can also email for information at ncp4p@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

