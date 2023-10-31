State approves $43.2 million for affordable housing

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Department of Public Safety is giving out big bucks for affordable housing.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) has awarded $43.2 million from the Affordable Housing Development Fund to Bladen, Duplin, Jones, Pamlico, Pender, and Scotland counties.

This is the third round of AHDF funding which the state says is prioritizing government entities that have not yet received affordable housing funds from NCORR.

Maysville in Jones County will receive roughly $9.72 million in award funding to build White Oak Landing Apartments.

Town Management says they plan to build the 40-unit development near the grocery store and dentist office near Jenkins Avenue.

“It’s sort of surreal because we have received a lot of funding over the last year here or so and again an additional almost $10 million for this project you know money for the downtown. It’s an exciting moment you know for not only me as the town manager but for our citizens as like community as well.”

Pamlico County will receive roughly $6.69 million for a 56-unit development. The Town of Beulaville, in Duplin County, will receive roughly $9.7 million to build 40 multifamily rental units.

