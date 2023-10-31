Sports Spotlight: D.H. Conley volleyball’s Blizzard set up a solid senior season and state playoff run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley volleyball had an amazing season this fall reaching the fourth round of the state playoffs. They had a fantastic setter, currently ranked 25th in the state, who helped her teammates smash kills left and right all fall. We feature Mallie Blizzard in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I started in about 5th grade doing mostly rec league and went to ECJVC and did a few clinics there,” says D.H. Conley senior Mallie Blizzard, “I started playing with their national club team and I have just been with them from 12U up to now 18U.”

D.H. Conley senior Mallie Blizzard is a year-round volleyball player.

“It’s a lot. It starts in January and runs until June or July,” says Blizzard, “Every other weekend we are traveling. Mainly out of state. Mainly in the eastern part of the country. We went to Nationals last year in Chicago.”

Blizzard has always been the setter.

“You really control the court,” says Mallie, “You got better the pass and make a good set up for your hitters so they can do the job and put the ball down.”

She had 756 assists this season for Conley. Blizzard averaged an ace per set, and 2.1 digs for the Vikings per set as well.

“She can run our offense,” says D.H. Conley head coach Jennifer Gillikin, “She does a great job of mixing it up. Giving the ball to all our hitters and surprising the other team where the ball is coming from.

Just an outstanding senior season helping the Vikings win the conference title and tournament.

“This year she really emerged as a leader,” said Gillikin, “She’s on the court constantly talking to her teammates, and giving them feedback, calming them when it is a big intense game.”

They reached the fourth round of the state playoffs this week going 25 and 4 this season.

“It’s just been great. I’ve made great teammates and family members,” says Blizzard, “They have just felt like famliy the whole time.”

Mallie has grown a lot since joining the varsity as a freshman.

“Probably my confidence in myself,” says Blizzard, “I’ve always dealt with that and think just building assurance from my teammates has really boosted my confidence.”

Blizzard hopes to play volleyball at the next level.

“I am,” says Blizzard, “I am still keeping my options open.”

