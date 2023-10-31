Southern Nash High School student wanted following Sunday shooting

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high school student in the east wanted by police for several charges is still at large after a shooting Sunday at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Due to the situation, the high school he attends has gone under a soft lockdown Monday and Tuesday mornings as a safety precaution.

The Wilson Police Department says they are looking for Braulio Fuentes-Martinez. Investigators say he is wanted for several counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The police department says October 29th around 12:20 a.m., officers found three victims who had been shot at a birthday party on the fairgrounds.

Fuentes-Martinez is accused of firing four to five shots into the crowd, hitting four people, including two children, according to police, and then hit another person with his vehicle when trying to leave.

According to Nash County Public Schools spokeswoman, Heather Louise Fine, 18-year-old Fuentes-Martinez, of Middlesex, is a student at Southern Nash High School.

The spokeswoman says soft lockdowns were initiated under the advisement of the sheriff’s office as police continue to search for the student. Fine says there is no direct threat to Southern Nash High School or its students.

Officials say Fuentes-Martinez was not invited to the party and refused to leave after being asked. Instead, he got a gun from his vehicle, according to police.

Investigators say after firing the gun and hitting another person with a car, Fuentes-Martinez collided with three more vehicles, disabling his own car, and then left the scene on foot.

Three of the victims were taken to the Wilson Medical Center and ECU Health Medical Center from the fairgrounds, and one was taken to the hospital before officers arrived.

Two victims are in critical condition and two have already been released from the hospital.

The person struck by Fuentes-Martinez’s vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming.

Nash County Public Schools says additional law enforcement is present at Southern Nash High School.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.