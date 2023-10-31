South Central girls golf holds big lead at 3A state tournament after first round, Jacksonville’s Carter tied for individual lead

CHAPEL HILL (NCHSAA) – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Golf Championships got underway on Monday at three sites. The 1A/2A Championship is taking place at Stonebridge Golf Club (Par 72/5,248 yards) while the 3A Championship is at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club – Red Course (Par 72/5,577 yards) and the 4A Championship is at Pinehurst No. 6 (Par 70/5,384 yards).

In the 1A/2A Championship, West Lincoln has a slim lead over Pine Lake Prep, taking a two-stroke advantage into the final round. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy is in third 14 shots behind the leaders. On the individual leaderboard, Christ the King’s Malerie Lague fired an even-par 72 on Monday to take a six-shot lead over East Duplin’s Beaty Lanier and West Lincoln’s Melony Hoffman. Pine Lake Prep’s Paisley Freda was the low freshman on the day, as she posted a 7-over, 79.

Click here to see the full 1A/2A Scoreboard.

In the 3A Championship, South Central holds a 20-stroke lead at the midpoint after posting a 245 on Day One. Lake Norman Charter and Southern Alamance are tied for second. The leaderboard is crowded from second through seventh as just twelve shots separate those teams. Fike is in fourth with a 267, Hibriten and South Point at tied for fifth at 270 and Croatan and Rockinham County are tied for seventh with 277. On the individual leaderboard, South Brunswick senior Jullian Fatkin and Jacksonville junior Sanaa Carter fired matching 75s to lead the way. Hibriten’s Trinity White is just two strokes back and South Central’s Haley Paramore in in fourth, one shot behind White.

Click here to see the full 3A Scoreboard.

In the 4A Championship, Pinecrest posted a team score of 219 on Day 1 to sit atop the team leaderboard. Charles E. Jordan is in second, five strokes behind and Marvin Ridge and Northwest Guilford are tied for third, 11 strokes behind the leaders. There’s a three-way tie for first after the first round on the individual leaderboard as Pinecrest senior Boonyanant Rujranan, Myers Park junior Elizabeth Rudisill and Jordan junior Emerson Dever all fired even-par 70s. Ellie Hilldreth from Hoggard and Xinyan Li from Marvin Ridge are right on their heels as they both scored 71 on Monday.

Click here to see the full 4A Scoreboard.

