South Central girls golf claims state 3A championship
Paramore and Carter tie for individual runner-up
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central girls golf team won the NCHSAA State 3A Team Championship on Tuesday at Foxfire Resort.
The Falcons shot a two day total of 491 to claim their first state girls golf title in school history according to the NCHSAA.
STATE 3A RESULTS (36 HOLES)
Team scores
1. South Central 491
2. Hibriten 523
3. Southern Alamance 526
4. Fike 527
5. Lake Norman Charter 528
6. South Point 549
7. Croatan 558
8. Rockingham County 560
9. Lee County 578
10. Central Davidson 588
11. Carrboro 592
12. Cape Fear 605
Individual Results
1. Jillian Fatkin (South Brunswick) 153
2. Haley Paramore (South Central) 155
2. Sanaa Carter (Jacksonville) 155
2. Trinity Whte (Hibriten) 155
5. Bree Council (Fike) 164
5. Mary McCarlie (South Central) 164
13. Parker Marion (Swansboro) 169
South Central’s Peyton Nichols won the sportsmanship award.
