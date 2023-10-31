Advertise With Us
South Central girls golf claims state 3A championship

Paramore and Carter tie for individual runner-up
South Central girls golf state champions
South Central girls golf state champions(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central girls golf team won the NCHSAA State 3A Team Championship on Tuesday at Foxfire Resort.

The Falcons shot a two day total of 491 to claim their first state girls golf title in school history according to the NCHSAA.

STATE 3A RESULTS (36 HOLES)

Team scores

1. South Central 491

2. Hibriten 523

3. Southern Alamance 526

4. Fike 527

5. Lake Norman Charter 528

6. South Point 549

7. Croatan 558

8. Rockingham County 560

9. Lee County 578

10. Central Davidson 588

11. Carrboro 592

12. Cape Fear 605

Individual Results

1. Jillian Fatkin (South Brunswick) 153

2. Haley Paramore (South Central) 155

2. Sanaa Carter (Jacksonville) 155

2. Trinity Whte (Hibriten) 155

5. Bree Council (Fike) 164

5. Mary McCarlie (South Central) 164

13. Parker Marion (Swansboro) 169

South Central’s Peyton Nichols won the sportsmanship award.

