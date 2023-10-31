Advertise With Us
Pitt County hosts special passport fair Nov. 9

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Register of Deeds will host a special passport acceptance fair next Thursday, November 9.

Eastern North Carolinians can take part in this event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 East 1st Street in Greenville. This event will be in partnership with the Department of State and aims to provide information to citizens and accept passport applications.

“U.S. citizens must present a valid passport book when entering or re-entering the United States by air,” says Janis Gallagher, Pitt County manager. “Passport acceptance facilities, such as our Register of Deeds, are hosting passport fairs across the U.S. to help families navigate the application process. The knowledgeable staff and resources of the Pitt County Register of Deeds office are helpful to our citizens.”

The Register of Deeds says that this event is only for first-time passport applicants. Those who already have a passport and want theirs renewed should renew by mail.

Information on the cost and how to apply for a U.S. passport is available at www.travel.state.gov.

For more information about the event or to make an appointment, call (252) 902-1663.

