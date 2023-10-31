Advertise With Us
New Bern man charged with trying to beat the train after morning mishap

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers have charged a New Bern man after his pickup truck got hit by a train this morning.

Samuel Edens has been charged with failure to stop at a railroad cross and failure to wear a seat belt.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Airport Road railroad crossing near U.S. 70 in James City.

Troopers say the 21-year-old man went around the railroad cross-arms in an attempt to beat the train.

Edens declined medical transport, according to Craven County Emergency Management.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

