Maynard Children’s Hospital to host Halloween parade

Maynard Children's Hospital
Maynard Children's Hospital
By WITN Web Team
Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This Halloween, a hospital in the east is bringing the holiday fun to their pediatric patients with a drive-thru parade.

Team members at ECU Health and the Maynard Children’s Hospital will wear their best costumes and decorate their vehicles for the socially distanced drive-by Halloween parade in front of the children’s hospital.

The parade will take place this afternoon at 1 p.m. and pass by the front entrance of the Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

