Kinston woman facing multiple drug charges

Christina Tresloni
Christina Tresloni(Lenoir County S.O.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say that they arrested 39-year-old Christina Tresloni of Kinston on October 25th after what they said was an ongoing narcotics investigation involving fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to deputies, Tresloni was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or manufacture methamphetamine, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, and selling a Schedule II controlled substance.

Deputies said that Tresloni is being held at the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

