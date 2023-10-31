Advertise With Us
HIGHWAY PATROL: Child sent to hospital after being hit by ambulance

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a minor is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by an ambulance Monday evening.

Highway Patrol spokesperson, Rico Stephens, says around 4:43 p.m. yesterday, troopers responded to a collision involving an East Care EMS ambulance and a pedestrian.

According to officials, the ambulance was heading south on NC 43 near the intersection of Worthington Road and hit the victim, a child, who had walked on the roadway.

The child was taken to ECU Health with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stephens.

Officials say no charges will be filed.

