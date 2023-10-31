Advertise With Us
Groundbreaking ceremony for behavioral health hospital in ENC today

Groundbreaking generic photo
Groundbreaking generic photo(wafb)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two healthcare organizations are celebrating today the groundbreaking of an Eastern Carolina mental health resource expected to open in two years.

Today ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on its behavioral health hospital in Greenville.

The 144-bed hospital is expected to open in spring 2025.

It will offer treatment for adults, seniors, children, and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.

Today’s ceremony will be held this morning at 10 a.m. at the site of the new hospital. That location is at the intersection of MacGregor Downs Road and Allen Road.

