Grimesland man jailed on child sex charge

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland man is in jail after deputies say he raped a young girl.

Marty Mills is charged with statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age.

Pitt County deputies say back in August they started investigating a sexual assault that happened at a home in Grimesland.

An arrest warrant says the crime happened in February of 2022 when the girl was 12 years old.

The 61-year-old Mills was arrested on Monday and jailed on a $750,000 secured bond.

