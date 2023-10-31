Greenville planning organization awarded Traffic Safety Grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has been awarded new funding through a Traffic Safety Grant.

Congressman Don Davis (NC District 1) announced Monday that the organization would receive the $400,000 grant to help fund its Vision Zero traffic safety initiative.

“These federal funds will be instrumental in helping to implement innovative traffic safety measures, modernize our infrastructure, and enhance our transportation network while ultimately building a safer, more secure future for Greenville,” said Davis.

The Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is a regional transportation planning organization that is made up of elected officials and representatives from various Federal, State, and local government agencies within the Greenville urban area.

Davis said that as the grant rolls out, he intends to work closely with the city of Greenville to ensure these resources improve the lives of Greenville residents.

