Greene Central’s Medlin finishes state runner-up in 2A singles tennis

Set school record with 46 match wins this season
Medlin State singles runner up
Medlin State singles runner up
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school NCHSAA State Tennis women’s singles and doubles champions were crowned on Saturday. Our Sports Spotlight athlete from last week Anna Katherine Medlin reached her goal by making the finals and finishing state runner up. She finished 46-4 a school record.

In the team duals, Rose fell in the regional semifinal on Monday.

