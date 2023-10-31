Advertise With Us
Goldsboro sees two shooting less than a mile from each other on same day

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating their second shooting that happened on Monday.

The latest shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Denmark Street.

Police say 31-year-old Montrel O’Neal was found shot after a ShotSpotter alert came in for multiple gunshots.

The man was treated and then released from UNC Wayne Health Care as police have yet to release any information on a possible suspect.

Earlier in the day, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on South Audobon Avenue after a Spotshotter alert. No arrests have been made in that shooting, either.

The two shooting locations are less than a mile from each other.

