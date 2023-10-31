The do’s and do not's of recycling Halloween

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We often associate pumpkins, candy, and costumes with Halloween, but unfortunately, many of those things can be harmful to the environment.

“The size of an item really matters for recycling, and most candy wrappers are A - really small, but B - they’re also mixed materials, so they may be a combination of metal and plastic or paper and plastic and mixed materials usually are not accepted in recycling,” said Laura McCoy, who works for the NC Department of Environmental Quality.

McCoy says candy wrappers should be thrown away instead of recycled, and then there’s the question of what to do with your costume.

“Textile recycling is kind of few and far between all throughout the state, so it really depends on where you are as far as textile recycling, but reducing and reusing are your two main go-to’s for that,” said McCoy

One ECU junior says she is trying to think about future use when it comes to her costume.

“I just kind of wore what I could find in my closet, one because of price but two, it’s just easier because I can re-wear those clothes,” said Rosablle Milner.

Her friend, Natalie Feldmann, says if she is going to buy something new, she makes sure she’ll wear it again.

“I always buy clothes I can re-wear that are at thrift stores, like Platos Goodwill stuff like that,” said Feldmann.

“There are tons and tons of pumpkins thrown away every year, and if you have the ability to backyard compost them or have a local composting program or even if you want to put the seeds out and stuff out for the birds and squirrels that’s a great way to reduce waste that’s a pretty low investment but pretty high yield,” said McCoy.

If you can’t think of a second use for your costume, consider handing it down, re-wearing some of it or donating it to your local thrift store.

While the city of Greenville says they do not accept any clothing in their recycling bins, Goodwill or My Sister’s Closet in Greenville does accept Halloween costume donations.

