Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies looking for dollar store thieves

Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton...
Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton around 7:00 p.m. Saturday.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help in tracking down three people who they say stole hundreds of dollars in goods from a dollar store.

Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton around 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

They stayed in the store for about 10 minutes before leaving out the back door with a stash of household goods, according to deputies.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the trio.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen identified in Thursday Greenville shooting
The crash happened Saturday.
Feds investigating weekend plane crash in Martin County
Goldsboro shooting
Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager
Pitt County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office make national television at NFL game
The murder happened this afternoon on Pine Street.
Sheriff releases name of homicide victim in Bertie County

Latest News

The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
HIGHWAY PATROL: Child sent to hospital after being hit by ambulance
Fuentes-Martinez is wanted by The Wilson Police Department for attempted first degree murder...
POLICE: Southern Nash High School student wanted for shooting four people
Groundbreaking generic photo
Groundbreaking ceremony for behavioral health hospital in ENC tomorrow
Maynard Children's Hospital
Maynard Children’s Hospital to host Halloween parade