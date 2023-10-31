DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies looking for dollar store thieves
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOOKERTON, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help in tracking down three people who they say stole hundreds of dollars in goods from a dollar store.
Greene County deputies say the woman and two men walked into the Family Dollar in Hookerton around 7:00 p.m. Saturday.
They stayed in the store for about 10 minutes before leaving out the back door with a stash of household goods, according to deputies.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the trio.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.
