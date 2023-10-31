Day of the Dead Festival coming to Beaufort

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Day of the Dead or “Dia del los Muertos” Festival is taking over Middle Lane in Beaufort starting Thursday, November 2.

From the food, vendors, cultural activities and so much more --- there is something for everyone!

The Backstreet Pub’s Dusty Lewis and Beaufort Picture Show’s Billy Kane stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell us all about it.

View the FULL segment above for all the details!

CLICK HERE for additional information about the BEAUFORT PICTURE SHOW and to purchase your tickets for the Beaufort Film Festival...

And CLICK HERE for additional information about the DAY OF THE DEAD FESTIVAL!

