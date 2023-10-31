Advertise With Us
Beaufort County host drive-thru Covid vaccine clinic

By Hojung Ryu
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Samuel Clark Jr. was among those in line Monday to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine, saying they stay on top of their vaccines not only for their health but for those around them.

“I take the shots already, with the chance that I won’t get it (Covid) myself, but there’s no chance I can give it to someone else, so it is very important to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot. Some people say they don’t need it. I need it,” said Clark Jr.

The Beaufort County Health Department (BCHD) is bringing back the drive-thru vaccine clinic over the next two weeks for the administration of the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Department officials say the drive-thru vaccine clinic allows them to give shots in a quicker and smoother process and provides access to those with mobility issues.

BCHD Vaccine Coordinator Alexis Cordon says the new vaccine is important because it overlaps with flu season, which ranges from October to March.

“So this is recommended for everybody six months of age and up,” said Cordon. “Whether it’s your first dose or if it is a consecutive booster, we do recommend that you get it with flu season peaking. Vaccines are going to be really important to prevent the COVID-19 and flu.”

No appointments are necessary, but the clinic only has 500 vaccines.

The drive-thru clinic will be held again next Monday, November 6th.

Cordon says if supplies run short, they will hold another drive-thru or an appointment-only vaccine clinic, depending on the number of doses they can get.

