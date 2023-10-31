Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

6-year-old hit by car while trying to catch school bus, troopers say

By WRDW Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 6-year-old Georgia boy is in the hospital after investigators say he was hit by a car while trying to catch up with his school bus.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car versus pedestrian crash Monday morning on State Route 80 and Freeman Street in Warren County, WRDW reports.

Investigators say a 6-year-old boy was hit while crossing the state road trying to catch up to a Warren County School System bus.

The boy, identified by family as Mitchell Frost, was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia with “suspected serious injuries,” troopers said. His family says he is in the intensive care unit on a breathing tube.

It’s unclear at this time whether the driver who troopers say hit the child will face any charges.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen identified in Thursday Greenville shooting
The crash happened Saturday.
Feds investigating weekend plane crash in Martin County
Goldsboro shooting
Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager
Pitt County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office make national television at NFL game
The murder happened this afternoon on Pine Street.
Sheriff releases name of homicide victim in Bertie County

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien hits an RBI single as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno...
Seager stars with 2-run HR, stellar defense to lead Rangers over D-backs 3-1 in World Series Game 3
President Joe Biden has signed a sweeping executive order to guide the development of...
Biden signs executive order that aims to mitigate risks posed by AI
Threatening statements about Jews on an internet discussion board have unnerved students at...
Police look into online threats against Jewish students at Cornell University
He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian...
Landlord accused of 6-year-old Muslim boy's murder pleads not guilty
Officers "could feel when the bomb detonated," the assistant police chief described.
Police: Man arrested after throwing pipe bombs at San Francisco patrol car during pursuit