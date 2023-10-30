Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: BIG Temperature Drop

Temperatures drop from the 80s to the 40s
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A BIG temperature drop is coming for Halloween. Tonight, clouds increase as cooler air approaches. Northerly winds bring in cooler air throughout the day. Some areas inland won’t warm up at all while areas along the coast could reach the low to mid-60s. Thicker clouds arrive as rain starts to develop along I-95 after lunch. Unfortunately, rain chances keep rising as we head towards the evening. Rain will spread eastward through the evening so even if trick-or-treating starts off dry, it may not finish dry. Areas along the coast have the best chance of staying dry most of the evening but eventually, light rain will arrive overnight. Rainfall amounts stay light but some could see over a quarter of an inch. Skies clear on Wednesday as temperatures struggle to rise out of the 40s. Northerly winds keep the wind chill in the 40s all day on Wednesday. Thursday morning looks cold enough for a widespread frost and a partial freeze. Heading into the weekend, highs start to return to normal around 70 degrees.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

