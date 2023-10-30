Widespread Frost and Partial Freeze Thursday Morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve already seen a few close calls with frost and a freeze this year. A strong cold front arrives Tuesday to begin dropping temperatures back down into the 30s. No frost or freeze concerns on Tuesday and winds should be too breezy for frost Wednesday morning. But after highs only reach the low to mid-50s Wednesday afternoon, clear skies and light winds will help create a widespread frost threat overnight. Freezing temperatures will be possible further inland.

Frost and Freeze Possible as temperatures fall into the 30s (maxuser | WITN)

Protect plants by covering or moving them indoors. Take your cold-weather precautions to protect your pets as well. It shouldn’t be cold enough to freeze most pipes but you may want to put on the faucet covers. Freeze is less likely Friday morning but another frost is possible.

