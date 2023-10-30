Teen uses Eagle Scout project to help those in need

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teen in the East is using his Eagle Scout project to help his community.

After 80 hours and $1,500, Wyatt Reavis has completed his Eagle Scout project.

“My dad, my family, my friends, they’re all big help; my scout troop was a big help. This isn’t a one-person job. Without their guidance and their help, I wouldn’t be able to do it,” said Life Scout Wyatt Reavis.

The “blessing box,” as he calls it, is beautiful, and they’re something to be proud of. But the impact goes beyond just the completion of a project - they’ll be used from here on out by anyone in need of a meal.

“Well, I know that in North Carolina and generally the United States, hunger is a problem across the whole world. Actually, anything that could help people who need food, and it’s a blessing to give people,” said Reavis.

Reavis placed three boxes around Kinston, one at Kinston Fire Department Station 1, Moss Hill Elementary School, and the Kinston police department.

“He called us one day and wanted to know if we would be willing to partner with him. It would be totally funded and built by him, and the proceeds he was able to raise, and we just provided the location, and we just put food in here,” said Kinston Police Department Chief Keith Goyette.

Of course, these boxes are only as good as what’s inside them, which is where the community comes in.

“It’ll give people who can give food a chance to put it in here, anonymously. Maybe they don’t want public publicity. It gives them a chance to help them out,” said Reavis.

Especially with the holidays around the corner, Reavis wants to make sure no one goes hungry.

“Thanksgiving Christmas, they’re about to come up soon. It should help them out,” said Reavis.

Reavis invites anyone to take what they need but also leave what they can to ensure everyone in the community has food.

Reavis said he picked those three locations because he knew they were strong community bases and would ensure they were going to stay filled with food.

