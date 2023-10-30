Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Teen identified in Thursday Greenville shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager shot Thursday night in Greenville has been identified.

According to a police report, Da’Travion Daniels was struck by gunfire near his home on Parkway Court.

The shooting happened just before 8:00 p.m.

When police arrived they said they found the 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

ECU Health says Daniels is not in their patient system which usually means they either have been released from the hospital or opted out of being listed in the system.

Greenville police have yet to release any updates on the shooting since Thursday night including information on a suspect.

This was the third shooting in four days in Greenville. Last Sunday, a man was shot at a sports bar, and on Tuesday, four people were injured, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store parking lot.

Scene of shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Scene of shooting in Greenville Thursday night.(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Pitt County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office make national television at NFL game
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman...
Police say shooting at Chicago house party leaves 15 people injured, including 2 critically
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting
Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager
Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager
Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager
First Alert Forecast October 30, 2023
First Alert Forecast October 30, 2023
Rocking Horse Ranch hosts first trunk-or-treat in Greenville
Rocking Horse Ranch hosts first trunk-or-treat in Greenville