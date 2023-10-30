Teen identified in Thursday Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager shot Thursday night in Greenville has been identified.

According to a police report, Da’Travion Daniels was struck by gunfire near his home on Parkway Court.

The shooting happened just before 8:00 p.m.

When police arrived they said they found the 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

ECU Health says Daniels is not in their patient system which usually means they either have been released from the hospital or opted out of being listed in the system.

Greenville police have yet to release any updates on the shooting since Thursday night including information on a suspect.

This was the third shooting in four days in Greenville. Last Sunday, a man was shot at a sports bar, and on Tuesday, four people were injured, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store parking lot.

Scene of shooting in Greenville Thursday night. (WITN)

