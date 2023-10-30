Sheriff releases name of homicide victim in Bertie County

LEWISTON-WOODVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a man killed last week in Bertie County has been released.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin told WITN that 23-year-old Demetrius Futrell was found dead shortly after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The man had been shot at a mobile home park on Pine Street in Lewiston-Woodville.

No one has been arrested in Futrell’s murder.

The sheriff said the SBI is assisting them with the murder investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.