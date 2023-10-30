Sheriff releases name of homicide victim in Bertie County
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEWISTON-WOODVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a man killed last week in Bertie County has been released.
Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin told WITN that 23-year-old Demetrius Futrell was found dead shortly after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The man had been shot at a mobile home park on Pine Street in Lewiston-Woodville.
No one has been arrested in Futrell’s murder.
The sheriff said the SBI is assisting them with the murder investigation.
