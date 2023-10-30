Advertise With Us
Sheriff releases name of homicide victim in Bertie County

The murder happened this afternoon on Pine Street.(WITN)
The murder happened this afternoon on Pine Street.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEWISTON-WOODVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a man killed last week in Bertie County has been released.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin told WITN that 23-year-old Demetrius Futrell was found dead shortly after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The man had been shot at a mobile home park on Pine Street in Lewiston-Woodville.

No one has been arrested in Futrell’s murder.

The sheriff said the SBI is assisting them with the murder investigation.

