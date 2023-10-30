Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Near record high temperatures Monday; Cool and dreary conditions by Halloween.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As wrap up the final days of October and ease into November, we will experience a rollercoaster whiplash in air temperatures. For this evening, expect a calm and muggy night. Numerous locations will drop into the 60s under clear skies. Once the sun begins to rise over the East, temperatures are forecast to jump well into the 70s by lunchtime. By late afternoon, we could approach near record high temperatures. The record highs for Monday are:

New Bern: 84 (2016)

Cape Hatteras: 76 (2020)

Greenville: 87 (2019)

Morehead City: 83 (1971)

Kinston: 88 (1996)

Jacksonville: 87 (1996)

As head into Monday and early Tuesday the temperatures will rapidly drop. Nearly all of us may experience a 20 to 30 degree drop in the temperatures in less than 24 hours. Sunshine sticks around until Tuesday afternoon, as our cold front moves in later in the day. Trick-or-treating might be a bit on the wet side in the early evening, as the front will be moving in and passing by the overnight hours. A light rain or umbrella should be on standby. Winds will be out of the north-northwest.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will slowly warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s for highs, as sunny skies filters back in and winds relax. Overnight lows will be cool enough as a few areas could see frost and the possible hard freeze in some of our outlining areas.

Next weekend, the sunshine continues as the ECU is back home at Dowdy-Ficklen, as they take on Tulane Saturday and the end of Daylight Saving Time comes to a close. Temperatures warm back up to near 70°.

