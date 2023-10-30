Advertise With Us
Rocking Horse Ranch hosts first trunk-or-treat in Greenville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocking horse Ranch hosted their first ever trunk-or-trunk on Sunday in Greenville. The event was important as it brought in the community together. Program Director Hannah Stocks explained the program.

“We are a therapeutic riding program. We service children and adults with disabilities, and we offer equine assistance services with children and adults with disabilities” said Stocks.

Kilian Muchoney who is in the rocking horse program said he’s excited to participate as he’s received lots of candy and sensory toys. Muchoney also said he’s happy to be with the supportive staff.

Guests were treated to Halloween music, creative decorated trunks, hayrides, and of course an endless supply of candy. Executive Director Morgan Tedder says the family event is more treats then tricks.

“We also got sensory inclusive toys out back, we have a fun little corn bin where they get to go in and play, it’s a fun activity for the kids. Nothing too scary and nothing too loud” said Tedder.

Organizers of the Rocking Horse Program said they want to give back to the community as their way to say thank you for all the help they’ve received.

The proceeds from the event will fund therapeutic lessons and needs of the program.

