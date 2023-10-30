Advertise With Us
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office make national television at NFL game

Pitt County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were on display at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday.

The Honor Guard presented the nation’s colors at the football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans.

The photo shows the team as they practiced on the field on Sunday morning.

Pitt County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard
