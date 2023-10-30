No. 20 Duke Falls at No. 18 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 20 Duke dropped a 23-0 decision at No. 18 Louisville on Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 ACC) jumped out to a 14-0 edge after the first quarter and never looked back.

The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) were limited to just 202 yards of total offense, including 51 rushing yards. Duke struggled moving the ball, failing to reach the red zone in the game and finishing just 2-of-12 on third-down conversions. Louisville compiled 351 yards of offense and went 3-of-3 in red zone opportunities.

Junior quarterback Riley Leonard went 9-of-23 passing for 121 yards with one interception, while junior wide receiver Jordan Moore compiled 92 receiving yards on six receptions. Sophomore safety and Washington high product Terry Moore, led all players with a career-high 11 tackles, while recording the first solo sack of his career. How It Happened

The Cardinals opened the game with 17 consecutive points to take a double-digit lead into halftime.

The home side added two additional field goals in the second half to ultimately secure the win.

Jawhar Jordan found paydirt twice, while Brock Travelstead converted on a 47-, 20- and 24-yard field goals for all the Cardinal scoring.

Notables

The Blue Devils were shut out for the first time since a 48-0 loss at Virginia on Oct. 16, 2021.

Duke was blanked in the first half for the second time this season (Notre Dame).

Freshman quarterback Grayson Loftis saw action in the game, finishing 3-of-5 passing for 30 yards.

Graduate student punter Porter Wilson booted seven punts for 334 yards for an average of 47.7 yards per kick.

Terry Moore recorded 11 takedowns in the game for his first career double-digit tackle performance.

Senior defensive end Ryan Smith added his second sack of the year and first since the Lafayette contest.

Up Next

The Blue Devils welcome Wake Forest on Thursday night for a 7:30 p.m. contest on ESPN at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Demon Deacons dropped a 41-16 decision to No. 4 Florida State on Saturday afternoon.

