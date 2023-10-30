New Bern Police give Trick-or-Treating safety tips for dogs

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Halloween is Tuesday and with some people like to bring their dogs along to join in on the fun of hopping from house to house for candy - law enforcement is issuing a friendly reminder ahead of all the fun.

Animal Control Services with New Bern Police and Craven County are reminding dog owners that city law requires all dogs to be under some sort of restraint when they are off private property.

Additionally, New Bern Police say if a dog attacks or bites another person or dog, the owner will be held liable and runs the risk of being charged a list of fees to have their dog quarantined and registered dangerous for at least three years.

“If you’re out trick or treating with your pet, if someone you know is going to go up and try to pet an animal, ask the owner first,” Urged Lieutenant Donald McInnis.

“I know some people will put a costume on their dog. Just make sure it’s some kind of reflective color or put some lights on your pet because they’re going to be low to the ground. Just make sure your dog is on a leash and if your pet’s in the yard just bring them inside to alleviate anything from happening.”

Police say all dog bites are required to be investigated by animal control services, they also say that homeowners still run the risk of being held liable if their dog attacks trick-or-treaters entering their property.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.