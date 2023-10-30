Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Near record warmth Monday; 30° drop coming for Halloween

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As wrap up the final days of October and ease into November, we will see a big drop on the thermometers Monday into Tuesday. Once the sun begins to rise Monday morning, temperatures are forecast to jump from the 60s early, well into the 70s by lunchtime. By late afternoon, we could approach near record high temperatures in the mid 80s. The current record highs for Monday are:

New Bern: 84 (2016)

Cape Hatteras: 76 (2020)

Greenville: 87 (2019)

Morehead City: 83 (1971)

Kinston: 88 (1996)

Jacksonville: 87 (1996)

As head into Monday night and early Tuesday the temperatures will rapidly drop as a cold front moves through. Monday’s mid 80s will struggle to reach the mid 50s Tuesday under cloudy skies with gusty north winds at 10-20 mph. The clouds may bring a few light raindrops from late afternoon into the overnight hours. Plan accordingly with the costumes.

After highs in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday and lows in the 30s, temps will start to climb Friday into the weekend. Inland areas will likely see some frost late Wednesday night and Thursday night. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring warmer highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The warmer weekend means great weather for the Pirates, as ECU is back at Dowdy-Ficklen taking on Tulane Saturday afternoon. The weekend also marks the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Don’t forget to turn the clocks back one hour when you go to bed Saturday night.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.