HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats childhood memories, favorite places & more!

Russell James helps to answer this week’s questions
Help Me! N.C. - Oct. 30
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.” where YOU (the viewer) asks the questions and WE answer them!

The “N.C.” stands for Natalie and Charlie, but we have meteorologist Russell James as a special guest this week.

View the segment ABOVE to see if your questions made it to air...

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Mickey Parson and William Allen for this week’s questions!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons Facebook page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday.)

