Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager

Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting
Goldsboro police investigating deadly shooting(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead.

Officials say they received a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots on Monday around 12:48 a.m. and responded to the area of 908 S. Audubon Avenue. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were in the area and heard the gunshots as well.

As officers were responding to the area, deputies say they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of S. Audubon Avenue. EMS responded and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

