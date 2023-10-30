Feds investigating weekend plane crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Federal investigators are looking into a weekend plane crash that damaged a small private plane in one Eastern Carolina county.

The FAA tells WITN that it happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at the Martin County Airport outside of Williamston.

They say a single-engine Cessna 305 veered off the runway and into a ditch after landing at the airport.

The pilot and passenger had minor injuries, while the plane had substantial damage, according to the FAA.

The aircraft is registered to William Plaster of Washington.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

