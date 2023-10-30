Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

FDA issues recall on over-the-counter eye drop products

Eye drop recall
Eye drop recall(KTRE)
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FDA issued a warning for those who use eye drops to not buy or stop using 26 different over-the-counter eye drop products due to the heightened risk of infection and blindness.

“It makes me nervous and makes me want to look more into the brands that are being recalled. Definitely makes me worry,” eye drop user Amari Summers said.

According to the FDA, the recall came after agency investigators found unsanitary conditions in the manufacturing facilities, along with positive bacterial testing.

“Now I definitely will look at that more because I really had no idea,” eye drop user Audrey Adamccyk said.

Products such as Lubricant Eye Drops, Lubricant Gel Drops, Multi-Action Relief, Dry Eye Relief, UP&UP, and more have been recalled. These products are marketed under popular brands such as CVS Health and Target. Other brands include Rite Aid, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), and Velocity Pharma.

According to the FDA, some of these products may still be available on shelves and websites but consumers are encouraged not to buy them.

“It would be really unfortunate to go blind over some eyedrops so I just have to do my research. I am not like extremely nervous about it but I need to look into it so I don’t mess around and go blind,” Summers said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office make national television at NFL game
One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen identified in Thursday Greenville shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Goldsboro shooting
Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager

Latest News

Eagle Scout project aims to help a ENC community by providing food.
Teen uses Eagle Scout project to help those in need
Goldsboro shooting
Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager
Jutavion Brownridge autopsy
AUTOPSY: Washington County man died from gunshot wounds to chest
The murder happened this afternoon on Pine Street.
Sheriff releases name of homicide victim in Bertie County