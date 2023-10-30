FDA issues recall on over-the-counter eye drop products

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FDA issued a warning for those who use eye drops to not buy or stop using 26 different over-the-counter eye drop products due to the heightened risk of infection and blindness.

“It makes me nervous and makes me want to look more into the brands that are being recalled. Definitely makes me worry,” eye drop user Amari Summers said.

According to the FDA, the recall came after agency investigators found unsanitary conditions in the manufacturing facilities, along with positive bacterial testing.

“Now I definitely will look at that more because I really had no idea,” eye drop user Audrey Adamccyk said.

Products such as Lubricant Eye Drops, Lubricant Gel Drops, Multi-Action Relief, Dry Eye Relief, UP&UP, and more have been recalled. These products are marketed under popular brands such as CVS Health and Target. Other brands include Rite Aid, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), and Velocity Pharma.

According to the FDA, some of these products may still be available on shelves and websites but consumers are encouraged not to buy them.

“It would be really unfortunate to go blind over some eyedrops so I just have to do my research. I am not like extremely nervous about it but I need to look into it so I don’t mess around and go blind,” Summers said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.