ECU football falls at Texas-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (ECU Athletics) – Coming off one of its most lackluster performances in the Mike Houston era, East Carolina found some life early Saturday in the Alamodome but simply couldn’t keep pace with big-play Texas San Antonio and fell 41-27.

The Pirates led 17-14 after an impressive first quarter before an aggressive USTA defense cranked up the pressure and put the clamps on quarterback Alex Flinn and the ECU offense the rest of the way. ECU (1-7, 0-4 American Athletic Conference) amassed 169 yards in the first quarter – surpassing last week’s total output of 127 yards in a 10-7 loss to Charlotte – but managed only 197 yards in the final three quarters.

The Roadrunners (5-3, 4-0 AAC), meanwhile, piled up a season-high 516 total yards as they recorded their 14th consecutive conference win and stayed in the chase for the AAC regular-season title. ECU did limit USTA to 151 yards in the second half – 87 of which came on three plays.

Despite the loss, Houston believes the effort is a positive step with nationally ranked and AAC contender Tulane coming to town next Saturday.

“It was a challenging weekend last weekend,” Houston said of the aftermath of the home loss to Charlotte. “There were a lot of hard discussions this week. I told the kids I love ‘em. I have a phenomenal group of young men. They went out and competed at the level I expect them to every single week. We saw so many guys make plays today that they have not been making. My hope is they can build on that and get some confidence from that.”

Flinn, back in a starting role, turned in a gritty performance against a USTA defense that registered 13 hurries and sacked him five times – three by two-time AAC defensive player of the week Trey Moore. He completed a career-high 23 passes on 43 attempts for 225 yards and set a personal best with two touchdown passes – a 13-yarder to senior Jaylen Johnson in the first quarter and a 4-yarder to freshman Chase Sowell with 15 seconds to play.

Johnson, who finished with eight catches for 105 yards, not only accounted for the first touchdown reception by an receiver this season but also the longest scoring play of the year.

Flinn also had a team- and career-high 20 rushing attempts for 53 yards.

“I thought he showed a lot of toughness and just a lot of tenacity,” Houston said. “There’s a half a dozen plays that he’s going to look at that are the difference in winning and losing the game. I told him it’s tough. The pressure’s on the quarterback, the pressure’s on the head coach, but if you don’t want to be that guy, then don’t be that guy.

“He played very well for the bulk of the day, and he’s going to look at those half a dozen plays, and we’ve got to help him make a better decision in those situations. Then all of a sudden, you’re sitting here throwing for over 300 yards and a much different outlook of the game.”

Flinn’s counterpart, seventh-year senior Frank Harris, burned the Pirates for several big plays but also threw one costly interception that Dontavius Nash returned for a touchdown and was sacked four times. Harris, who holds 38 school records, completed 20 of 32 passes with season highs of 395 yards and four touchdowns.

He and Flinn each had a hand in a bevy of momentum-shifting big plays highlighted the first half and kept a loud Homecoming crowd entertained. ECU, which had produced only 14 plays of 20-plus yards through seven games, reeled off three in the first quarter and four overall. USTA countered with eight chunk plays that covered at least 43 yards.

The quick started early with Flinn connecting with Sowell for 39 yards on the opening play, but the Pirates came up empty on the drive when Andrew Conrad missed a 53-yard field goal. The Pirates would penetrate USTA territory four times on seven first-half possessions and turn three trips into points.

The Roadrunners took a 7-0 lead when Tykee Ogle-Kellogg hauled in a 1-yard toss from Harris for the first of two scores on the day. USTA apparently scored two plays earlier on a leaping 43-yard reception by Devin McCuin, but replay ruled his knee down inside the 1.

The Pirates answered with Flinn’s 13-yard pass to Johnson, but USTA needed just two plays and 34 seconds to regain the lead, scoring on a 10-yard Robert Henry run after a 65-yard catch and run by Joshua Cephus. Cephus, the school’s all-time leading receiver, finished with a career-best 183 yards on just four catches.

Conrad knocked through a 33-yard field goal to bring ECU within 14-10, then Nash picked off Harris and returned it 36 yards to propel the Pirates in front 17-14.

Chase Allen tied it with a 27-yard field goal two plays into the second quarter. The Roadrunners took the lead for good on their next possession, scoring in a flash with Cephus taking a pass from Harris and racing 84 yards for a 24-17 lead.

Harris teamed up with Oscar Cardenas on a 7-yard score for a 31-17 lead with 2:11 left in the half. Conrad booted a career-long 51-yarder with 20 seconds showing to make it 31-20.

USTA’s defense made sure the Pirates would get no closer. Allen tacked a 36-yard field goal and Harris threw a 43-yard pass to Ogle-Kellogg to stretch the lead to 41-20. Flinn’s pass to Sowell with 15 seconds made the final more respectable and could add more confidence heading into next week.

“Let me make one thing crystal clear: I am never, never happy losing a ballgame – ever,” Houston said. “There are no good losses. But we had a lot of positive things we can build on from this game today.”

