Craven County Community College to build new public safety training center

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A community college in the east received funds for its newest training facility on Monday.

Officials at Craven County Community College accepted a big check on Monday from the state on Monday to start construction on a new public safety training center at the Craven County Industrial Park.

The legislature recently appropriated $12 million in funding towards building the new facility which will be built on 30 acres of land recently acquired by the college.

Officials say that the new facility will be dedicated to training first responders in Eastern North Carolina.

College officials say they will officially break ground on the new facility in 2024.

