Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Craven County Community College to build new public safety training center

The community college will break ground on the new facility in 2024.
The community college will break ground on the new facility in 2024.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A community college in the east received funds for its newest training facility on Monday.

Officials at Craven County Community College accepted a big check on Monday from the state on Monday to start construction on a new public safety training center at the Craven County Industrial Park.

The legislature recently appropriated $12 million in funding towards building the new facility which will be built on 30 acres of land recently acquired by the college.

Officials say that the new facility will be dedicated to training first responders in Eastern North Carolina.

College officials say they will officially break ground on the new facility in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office make national television at NFL game
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Goldsboro crime
Goldsboro police investigate deadly shooting of teenager
Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman...
Police say shooting at Chicago house party leaves 15 people injured, including 2 critically

Latest News

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen identified in Thursday Greenville shooting
Teen identified in Thursday Greenville shooting
Teen identified in Thursday Greenville shooting
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
Feds investigating weekend plane crash in Martin County
Shot of police lights.
FBI: Hunters discover human remains in Pisgah National Forest