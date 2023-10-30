Boys & Girls Club expands reach with new Onslow school site

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina announces a new site with an Onslow County middle school.

The club’s newest site is Trexler Middle School in Jacksonville, the second site they started in the fall. This site is set to open on Nov. 6 and will provide middle schoolers with a tailored experience to their unique needs.

The Boys & Girls Club says the expansion continues to fulfill its mission of empowering the youth in the southeast corner of North Carolina. According to the press release, they recognize the support middle school students require to succeed.

“Serving middle school-aged youth through our two new Club sites in Onslow County is not just a program expansion; it’s a transformative leap toward a stronger community,” said Keith Williams, chief growth officer. “We understand the unique challenges and opportunities students face, and our commitment is to empower them, setting the stage for a brighter future.”

Parents who are interested in enrollment for their children at this or any Onslow County Club site can do so at parentportal.bgcsenc.org.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.