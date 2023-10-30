Advertise With Us
AUTOPSY: Washington County man died from gunshot wounds to chest

Jutavion Brownridge autopsy
Jutavion Brownridge autopsy
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy report shows that a Washington County man who was killed in January was shot five times, including three times to the chest.

On January 29th, Washington County Deputies were called to the Pea Ridge area after reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the home around 1:30 a.m., they found 21-year-old Jutavion Brownridge had been shot and had died from his wounds.

An autopsy that was done at the ECU Brody School of Medicine on February 1st showed that Brownridge died from multiple gunshot wounds, including at least three shots to his chest as well as being shot once in the right arm and once in the left hip.

Police say that 30-year-old Raven Williams of Edenton was arrested on January 31st in Greenville and was charged with Browridge’s murder.

