Greenville Police heavily patrols downtown for weekend Halloween festivities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Twas the weekend before Halloween, when all through downtown Greenville. Not a concern was lingering, not even a worry thanks to Greenville Police.

“As long as the cops aren’t trying to impede on any of our fun, then I think it’s totally okay to have a lot of police around,” said Quinn Scott, ECU student.

“Greenville PD seems to be doing a great job,” said Luke Depolo, ECU student. “Keep doing it guys.”

Officers have been patrolling the downtown and grid area since Friday night.

“They do their part to keep us all safe,” said Tyler Stephens, ECU student. “They’ve got our best interest in mind and are doing the city a favor.”

The streets won’t be barricaded like in years past, but some don’t believe it’s needed.

ECU students and adults usually go out to celebrate Saturday night.

However, some people especially parents like to take their kids to daytime Halloween events like the annual Halloweeni Jamboreeni to avoid safety issues.

“It’s in the daylight, people are out and in a safe environment,” said Sim Asher, Halloweeni Jamboreeni Organizer. “You have several volunteers who are helping keep an eye on things.”

“It feels nice to know I don’t have to worry about ending up a stranger’s car or anything like that,” said Emma Mendez, Halloweeni Jamboreeni attendee.

All in all, everyone just wants to have a spook-tacular time without any drama.

“It does get crazy down here so I feel like it’s for the best that we have some sort of police presence,” said Connor Wood, ECU student.

Halloween festivities will continue in the east through Monday before trick-or-treating Tuesday night.

