Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Abundant sunshine and warm; Midweek cold front arrives

Below average temperatures are likely mid to late next week
WITN
WITN(WITN)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the end of October is coming to a close, temperatures will go from the early summer feel to an early taste of winter by the time we get to Halloween and going into November. High temperatures today and Monday range from the low 80s to the low to mid 50s mid week. Night time lows in the low 60s and upper 50s will be swape to the mid to upper 30s to low 40s at night.

Sunshine sticks around until Tuesday afternoon, as our cold front moves in later in the day. Trick-or-treating might be a bit on the wet side in the early evening, as the front will be moving in and passing by the overnight hours. A light rain or umbrella should be on standby. Winds will be out of the north-northwest.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will slowly warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s for highs, as sunny skies filters back in and winds relax. Overnight lows will be cool enough as a few areas could see frost and the possible hard freeze in some of our outlining areas.

Next weekend, the sunshine continues as the ECU is back home at Dowdy-Ficklen, as they take on Tulane Saturday and the end of Daylight Saving Time comes to a close. Temperatures warm back up to near 70°.

As for the tropics, Tammy is back alive and will stay a tropical storm as we go into the weekend next week. It is forecasted to weaken once again to a remnant low in the central Atlantic.

There are also two other areas that are brewing in the Western Caribbean that has a 70 percentage of percentage of forming in the Western Caribbean Sea. Another area south of the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20 percent of forming. The next names on the list is Vince and Whitney.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Jayden Comer & Joseph Giffin
Girls hide, call 911 whispering after Carteret County home broken into
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland
Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County

Latest News

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm conditions continue this weekend; Cold front arrives...
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm conditions continue this weekend; Cold front arrives Halloween
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm conditions continue this weekend; Cold front arrives Halloween
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1028
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1028
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures continue into the weekend