Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Abundant sunshine and warm; Midweek cold front arrives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the end of October is coming to a close, temperatures will go from the early summer feel to an early taste of winter by the time we get to Halloween and going into November. High temperatures today and Monday range from the low 80s to the low to mid 50s mid week. Night time lows in the low 60s and upper 50s will be swape to the mid to upper 30s to low 40s at night.

Sunshine sticks around until Tuesday afternoon, as our cold front moves in later in the day. Trick-or-treating might be a bit on the wet side in the early evening, as the front will be moving in and passing by the overnight hours. A light rain or umbrella should be on standby. Winds will be out of the north-northwest.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will slowly warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s for highs, as sunny skies filters back in and winds relax. Overnight lows will be cool enough as a few areas could see frost and the possible hard freeze in some of our outlining areas.

Next weekend, the sunshine continues as the ECU is back home at Dowdy-Ficklen, as they take on Tulane Saturday and the end of Daylight Saving Time comes to a close. Temperatures warm back up to near 70°.

As for the tropics, Tammy is back alive and will stay a tropical storm as we go into the weekend next week. It is forecasted to weaken once again to a remnant low in the central Atlantic.

There are also two other areas that are brewing in the Western Caribbean that has a 70 percentage of percentage of forming in the Western Caribbean Sea. Another area south of the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20 percent of forming. The next names on the list is Vince and Whitney.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.