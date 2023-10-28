Advertise With Us
WITN End Zone 2023 Week 11, Part Two

Northside-Pinetown, Wallace-Rose Hill and Tarboro clinch conference titles
WITN Endzone Week 11 Part 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 11 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL -

Northside-Pinetown 41, Pamlico County 6

Tarboro 49, Washington County 0

Martin Co-op 41, Bertie 32

Wallace-Rose Hill 36, James Kenan 15

East Duplin 28, Southwest Onslow 20

Kinston 66, North Lenoir 42

Washington 34, Ayden-Grifton 14

Other Area Scores

Camden County 35, Manteo 0

Chocowinity Southside 41, Jones County 0

Clinton 60, Fairmont 8

East Carteret 67, Lejeune 44

East Duplin 28, Southwest Onslow 20

Farmville Central 46, North Pitt 30

Greenville Conley 40, South Central Pitt 21

Harnett Central 10, Erwin Triton 3

Havelock 35, Greenville Rose 7

Jacksonville 52, Jacksonville Northside 14

Jacksonville White Oak 42, Swansboro 0

Kinston 66, North Lenoir 42

North Duplin 63, Newton Grove Hobbton 34

Princeton 41, North Johnston 14

Richlands 54, Holly Ridge Dixon 27

Martin Co-op 41, Bertie County 32

Salemburg Lakewood 29, Goldsboro Rosewood 28

Southern Nash 45, Franklinton 0

Tarboro 49, Washington County 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Warsaw Kenan 15

Washington 34, Ayden-Grifton 14

West Carteret 30, Croatan 19

Wilson Beddingfield 66, Seven Springs Spring Creek 8

Wilson Fike 27, Wilson Hunt 10

