WITN End Zone 2023 Week 11, Part Two
Northside-Pinetown, Wallace-Rose Hill and Tarboro clinch conference titles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 11 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL -
Northside-Pinetown 41, Pamlico County 6
Tarboro 49, Washington County 0
Martin Co-op 41, Bertie 32
Wallace-Rose Hill 36, James Kenan 15
East Duplin 28, Southwest Onslow 20
Kinston 66, North Lenoir 42
Washington 34, Ayden-Grifton 14
Other Area Scores
Camden County 35, Manteo 0
Chocowinity Southside 41, Jones County 0
Clinton 60, Fairmont 8
East Carteret 67, Lejeune 44
East Duplin 28, Southwest Onslow 20
Farmville Central 46, North Pitt 30
Greenville Conley 40, South Central Pitt 21
Harnett Central 10, Erwin Triton 3
Havelock 35, Greenville Rose 7
Jacksonville 52, Jacksonville Northside 14
Jacksonville White Oak 42, Swansboro 0
Kinston 66, North Lenoir 42
North Duplin 63, Newton Grove Hobbton 34
Princeton 41, North Johnston 14
Richlands 54, Holly Ridge Dixon 27
Martin Co-op 41, Bertie County 32
Salemburg Lakewood 29, Goldsboro Rosewood 28
Southern Nash 45, Franklinton 0
Tarboro 49, Washington County 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Warsaw Kenan 15
Washington 34, Ayden-Grifton 14
West Carteret 30, Croatan 19
Wilson Beddingfield 66, Seven Springs Spring Creek 8
Wilson Fike 27, Wilson Hunt 10
