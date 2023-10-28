Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm conditions continue this weekend; Cold front arrives Halloween

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Continuing the weekend off on a late summer feel, light and variable breezes this evening will provide mild temperatures across Eastern NC. The low temperatures during the overnight hours will drop into the lower 60s. Heading into sunrise Sunday, mild temps and mostly sunny skies are going to heat us up into the upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon.

With mid-level moisture in the air, you might notice a slight uptick in the humidity during the day. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear light layers. This weather pattern will change by early next week as a powerful cold front approaches Eastern NC. Increasing clouds, showers and gusty breezes are likely, but the one-two punch from this cold front will be the chilly temperatures, especially overnight. Much of the area may experience widespread frost, with a light freeze further inland.

With the start of next weekend, the home game at Dowdy-Ficklen should go off without a hit, with temperatures in the 60s, with a mostly sunny skies, as the Pirates play Tulane. That will be the same weekend that we turn the clocks back one-hour, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Be sure to replace carbon monoxide batteries when turning those clocks back Saturday night before going to bed.

As for the tropics, Tammy continues to remain in the central Atlantic and poses no concern to the ENC region.

