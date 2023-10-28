Advertise With Us
N.C. 30th Annual Senior Games State Finals Basketball Tournament underway in Greenville

The games continue through Sunday
The games continue through Sunday
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games is hosting the N.C. Senior Games 30th Annual State Finals 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at the ECU Eakin Student Recreation Center.

The games started Friday and will continue through Sunday.

More than 40 teams, men’s and women’s, from across the state will vie for gold, silver, and bronze medals in seven age categories: 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+, 75+ and 80+.

Members of the public are invited to attend and support the teams as they compete.

A free Senior Games shuttle will be provided from the Greenville Mall parking lot behind the Belk Men’s Store during tournament days.

2023 tournament schedule:

Saturday, October 28 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Team Play/Championship Games

Sunday, October 29 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Championship Games

