Investigations continue into three Greenville shootings in five days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville continue to investigate three separate shootings within the past five days leaving one person dead and five others hurt.

On Sunday, police converged on Tie Breakers on Smythewyck Drive after officials said a fight on the patio led to 42-year-old Marcus Gardner being shot.

Just two days later, 19-year-old Saquan Santiago was shot and killed at the Red Oak Plaza parking lot where three others were injured.

The latest shooting happened on Thursday in the 3300 block of Parkway Court, where a teen was injured.

“I think that for people of all ages, it’s something that we need to think about and address and step back and find out what is going on in our society that’s causing this kind of thing. It’s so dangerous for all of us,” said shooting witness Sheila Beck.

Beck says she was visiting her daughter when she heard the gunshots Thursday.

“My daughter, my granddaughter and myself were watching Jeopardy, and we heard pow pow pow, and my granddaughter looked at me and said, do you think that’s gunshots, and I said sounds like it,” said Beck.

Another neighbor, Sharron Fiddler, said she didn’t realize what was happening since she said the community is usually quiet.

“At first, I thought it was firecrackers. It didn’t register, but then, ya know, everything happened so quickly. The cops came, and I was like, oh, okay,” said Fiddler.

The violence in her neighborhood came as a surprise.

“I was shocked, and our neighbors were shocked. We were pretty good were a close-knit community,” said Fiddler.

With the uptick in violence, Greenville City Council Member Marion Blackburn says we, as a society, need to check on our friends.

“As a community, what we need to do is we need to pause, and we need to look person to person. We need to make sure we’re okay,” said Blackburn.

She advises people to get help if needed to prevent this from happening again.

“If you’re feeling like you’re gonna do something out of control, find your resources, find some help; please do not resort to violence. That’s a message we as a city can send,” said Blackburn.

In this most recent shooting on Thursday, police say a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

WITN also reached out to Greenville police regarding the increase in crime. However, they said no one was available to speak on Friday.

