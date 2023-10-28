Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU unveils new music therapy room

Pitt County Group Homes music therapy room
Pitt County Group Homes music therapy room(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU unveiled its new music therapy room Friday at Joyner East, which will be known as the Pitt County Group Homes Foundation room.

ECU says the Pitt County Group Homes music therapy room will greatly expand the services offered by the music therapy program to the community.

It will offer a future-focused, innovative and patient-centered on-campus clinic providing music therapy services.

Mary Grace Bright with the Pitt County Group Homes Foundation says, “Pitt County Group Homes partnered with the ECU music therapy program and they provided services to people in the group home. So when the opportunity came available we were happy to help them.”

Officials say they are still looking for donations or sponsorship to help fund the opening of the music therapy room.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

The games continue through Sunday
N.C. 30th Annual Senior Games State Finals Basketball Tournament underway in Greenville
Investigations continue into three Greenville shootings in five days
Investigations continue into three Greenville shootings in five days
Greenville has three shoots in one week.
Investigations continue into three Greenville shootings in five days
Businesses in the east prepare for early holiday celebrations
Businesses in the east prepare for early Halloween celebrations