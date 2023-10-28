ECU unveils new music therapy room

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU unveiled its new music therapy room Friday at Joyner East, which will be known as the Pitt County Group Homes Foundation room.

ECU says the Pitt County Group Homes music therapy room will greatly expand the services offered by the music therapy program to the community.

It will offer a future-focused, innovative and patient-centered on-campus clinic providing music therapy services.

Mary Grace Bright with the Pitt County Group Homes Foundation says, “Pitt County Group Homes partnered with the ECU music therapy program and they provided services to people in the group home. So when the opportunity came available we were happy to help them.”

Officials say they are still looking for donations or sponsorship to help fund the opening of the music therapy room.

