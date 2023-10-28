Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures continue into the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting the weekend off on a summer feel, which will allow our temperatures to warm up the low 80s and lots of sunshine. A light uptick in humidity will be in the air. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will remain on the light and variable side.

Next week features a sunny start on Monday and turning breezy at times, as a change in wind direction will go from the southwest to the north-northwest by Tuesday. Highs will go from the 80s to the mid to upper 50s, as a strong cold front arrives Halloween. By the time trick-or-treating is underway, rain should hold off as cloud cover holds tough. The rain will begin to arrive later in the night, as trick-or-treating will start to wrap up. Areas along I-95 will see the rain first. Timing of these fronts can often change so check back for more updates this weekend and going into next week.

Temperatures will fall to the 50s as highs and lows in the 30s at night, as frost is likely and a few areas could see a freeze mid to late week at night. We remain breezy, as winds will be out of the north throughout Wednesday before calming down as we go into Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine.

With the start of next weekend, the home game at Dowdy-Finklen should go off without a hit, with temperatures in the 60s, with a mostly sunny skies, as the Pirates play Tulane. That will be the same weekend that we turn the clocks back one-hour, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Be sure to replace carbon monoxide batteries when turning those clocks back Saturday night before going to bed.

As for the tropics, Tammy continues to remain in the central Atlantic and poses no concern to the ENC region.

