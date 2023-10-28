Businesses in the east prepare for early Halloween celebrations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Halloween’s still a few days away, but many businesses in the east are hosting holiday celebrations this weekend.

Many stores like the Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions in Greenville will celebrate Halloween on Friday night.

This year, safety is at the forefront of many business owners’ minds.

Owner Michelle Jenkins says in light of recent mass shootings in the U.S. she is concerned for her safety but won’t do anything different.

“We’ve been targeted by hateful people in the past, threatened that sort of thing. We had somebody put a sticker on the door that was a fake hunting permit signs that are produced by white supremacists threatening our customers,” says Jenkins.

Meanwhile Abby Godfredson, Manager of the Oasis Kava Bar & Dispensery says they have safety measures in place for their Halloween Bash on Saturday night.

“All of our doors are able to lock from the inside so we can create a safe barrier from the inside and outside. We also as well keep like a taser at the bar if anything happens, hopefully, we never have to use that,” says Godfredson.

Jenkins says she will keep a watchful eye on those planning to attend her festivities on Friday night, especially those who plan to consume alcohol.

“Since this is the social district, we can carry those cups out and onto the street, we’re kinda hoping to turn it into a block party so maybe we’ll be the drunk people out on the sidewalk, I don’t know, mostly we’re an adult crowd, so I hope we’re more responsible and respectful,” says Jenkins.

Traveler’s Insurance reported a 68% increase in vandalism claims on Halloween weekend compared to others the rest of the year.

Downtown Greenville is inviting the public for family-friendly fun to trick-or-treat at designated businesses on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

