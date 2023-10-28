Assisted living staff walk to support dementia awareness in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Spring Arbor joined more than 100 people in the annual Walk to De-feet Dementia in Washington on Saturday.

Staff from senior living center in Greenville participated in the 2-mile walk to show support, raise awareness and raise funds for families impacted by the disease.

Spring Arbor donated more than $1,300 through hosting a number of fundraising events including a car wash and BBQ plate sale.

Organizers say in total, more than $25,000 will go to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, directly benefitting communities in Eastern North Carolina.

Walk to De-feet Dementia in Washington (WITN)

